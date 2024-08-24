Avitas Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 949 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 5,210.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 124,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,810,000 after buying an additional 122,244 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,685,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,972,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $508,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $3.90 on Friday, hitting $271.54. 3,248,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,396,045. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $313.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.08 billion, a PE ratio of 512.34, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.97 and a twelve month high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.58.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

