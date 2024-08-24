Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $281,000 Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 903.8% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 192,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 173,308 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 410.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 466.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, HSBC raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of TTWO traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,680. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.34 and a 12 month high of $171.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.86.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.