Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.92

Shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.92 and traded as high as $2.34. Aware shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 53,125 shares traded.

Aware Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of Aware

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aware stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 93,666 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Aware at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Aware Company Profile

Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.

