BAIYU (NASDAQ:BYU) Trading 5.4% Higher

BAIYU Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.96 and last traded at $2.95. 400,598 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 491% from the average session volume of 67,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.
BAIYU Trading Down 6.6 %
The firm has a market cap of $72.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32.
About BAIYU
BAIYU Holdings, Inc engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses in the People’s Republic of China. The company’s commodity trading business engages in purchasing non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum ingots, copper, silver, and gold from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers.
