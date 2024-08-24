Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Receives $15.69 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.69.

BANC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Banc of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Banc of California alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Banc of California

Banc of California Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BANC opened at $13.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $15.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $492.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.42 million. Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 21.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Banc of California will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banc of California

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Banc of California by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 1.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Banc of California by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Banc of California in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.