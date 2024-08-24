Barclays Increases Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target to $42.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WMB. US Capital Advisors downgraded Williams Companies from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. CIBC upped their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Williams Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.58.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $44.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.79. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 79.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 31,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 22,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 15,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 17,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.