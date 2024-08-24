Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Trading 2.6% Higher

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL – Get Free Report) shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.60. 5,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 60,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

Battalion Oil Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $59.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.02.

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.10 million during the quarter. Battalion Oil had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 70.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Battalion Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. CM Management LLC increased its position in Battalion Oil by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Battalion Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Battalion Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new position in Battalion Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Ward, Reeves, and Winkler, Texas. It serves independent marketers, and oil and natural gas and gas pipeline companies.

