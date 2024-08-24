Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 125,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 726.3% in the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 543,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,380,000 after buying an additional 477,643 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 73,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 79,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 241,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 18,231 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.42. The stock had a trading volume of 306,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,392. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.87. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $31.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

