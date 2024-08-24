Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Cuts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.7% in the second quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $56.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,859,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,953,572. The firm has a market cap of $198.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.29. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

