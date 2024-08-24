Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 76.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,320 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTSL. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.89. 94,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,341. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $46.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

