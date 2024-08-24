Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $684,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 234.5% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 19,179 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,175,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.1 %

Bank of America stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.68. 22,694,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,077,141. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.98. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $44.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.99%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $559,278,840.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,020,161,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,958,509,063.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $559,278,840.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,020,161,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,958,509,063.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,577.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,768,513 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,216,504 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

