Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes $741,000 Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,020,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 347,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after buying an additional 178,594 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGGR traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.66. The stock had a trading volume of 431,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,275. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.87 and its 200 day moving average is $31.85. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $34.10.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

