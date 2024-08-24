BCK Partners Inc. Has $643,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BCK Partners Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.3% of BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,867.3% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 89,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,885,000 after acquiring an additional 85,223 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $902,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 71,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $565.15. 2,446,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,054,260. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $568.24. The company has a market cap of $487.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $550.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $529.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

