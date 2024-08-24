Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $289.45

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc (LON:BKS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 289.45 ($3.76) and last traded at GBX 286 ($3.72), with a volume of 307201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274 ($3.56).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.38) target price on shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

The stock has a market cap of £181.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27,280.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 204.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 183.13.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed cloud computing, connectivity, and analytics services for capital markets and financial services sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers on-demand computing solutions, including dedicated and virtual private servers, as well as private portals; managed cloud solutions comprising private, proximity, exchange, hybrid, and public cloud solutions; and analytics solutions, such as MDPlay, analytics as a service, and analytics enterprise.

