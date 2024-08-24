Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Trading Up 6.3%

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) was up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 21.75 and last traded at 21.32. Approximately 22,862 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 22,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at 20.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 2.42 and its 200 day moving average is 1.13.

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) conforming loans, U.S. Federal Housing Administration insured loans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs guaranteed loans, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage real estate investment trusts.

