Better Money Decisions LLC Acquires 22 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $5.96 on Friday, hitting $565.15. 2,446,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,054,260. The business’s fifty day moving average is $550.33 and its 200 day moving average is $529.22. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $568.24. The company has a market capitalization of $487.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.