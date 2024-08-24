Better Money Decisions LLC Has $554,000 Holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC owned 0.20% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NUEM stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.51. The company had a trading volume of 12,158 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day moving average of $28.05. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $31.87. The stock has a market cap of $280.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

