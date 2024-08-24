Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $31.03

Shares of Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:BXP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 31.03 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.44), with a volume of 94197 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33 ($0.43).

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £129.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 37.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 38.38.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients in Bangladesh. The company provides allergic disorder, analgesics and antipyretic, anti-infective, antiviral, cardiovascular, central nervous system, cough and cold, endocrine and diabetes, eye care, gastrointestinal, hormone and steroid, intravenous fluid, musculoskeletal, oncology, respiratory, urogenital, skin care, vitamin and mineral supplement, and other products, as well as contract manufacturing services to other companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beximco Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beximco Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.