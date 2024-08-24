BILL (NYSE:BILL) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on BILL from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on BILL from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.13.

BILL stock opened at $50.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. BILL has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $119.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.61. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -64.25 and a beta of 1.61.

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,480.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,480.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in BILL during the 4th quarter valued at $163,218,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BILL during the fourth quarter valued at $95,702,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in BILL by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,454,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,396 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BILL during the 1st quarter worth about $59,341,000. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BILL during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

