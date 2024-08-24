BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.74

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.74 and traded as low as $1.26. BIO-key International shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 27,974 shares.

BIO-key International Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.46). BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 673.82% and a negative net margin of 93.18%. The company had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

