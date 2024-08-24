BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $129.42 million during the quarter.

BitFuFu Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FUFU opened at $4.54 on Friday. BitFuFu has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.65.

BitFuFu Company Profile

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

