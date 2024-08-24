Bittensor (TAO) Price Hits $343.31 on Major Exchanges

Bittensor (TAO) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Bittensor has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and approximately $102.19 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bittensor has traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar. One Bittensor token can now be bought for approximately $343.31 or 0.00538005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bittensor

Bittensor launched on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,267,728 tokens. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,263,559. The last known price of Bittensor is 337.8626677 USD and is up 14.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $74,078,360.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bittensor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bittensor using one of the exchanges listed above.

