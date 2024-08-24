BitTorrent-New Market Capitalization Tops $930.98 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 30.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $930.98 million and $39.60 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000247 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000581 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001449 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000561 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

