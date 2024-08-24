BlackCardCoin Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $17.52 Million (BCCOIN)

BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last week, BlackCardCoin has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. One BlackCardCoin token can now be bought for about $1.76 or 0.00002721 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackCardCoin has a market cap of $17.52 million and $4.52 million worth of BlackCardCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BlackCardCoin Profile

BlackCardCoin’s genesis date was March 20th, 2024. BlackCardCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,963,138 tokens. The official message board for BlackCardCoin is blackcardcoin.com/blog. The official website for BlackCardCoin is blackcardcoin.com. BlackCardCoin’s official Twitter account is @blackcardcoin.

Buying and Selling BlackCardCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlackCardCoin has a current supply of 150,000,000 with 4,391,200.04 in circulation. The last known price of BlackCardCoin is 1.90866453 USD and is up 0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $4,701,212.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blackcardcoin.com.”

