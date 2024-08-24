BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:CII) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.33

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.33 and traded as low as $19.16. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund shares last traded at $19.16, with a volume of 79,948 shares trading hands.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.33.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0995 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CII. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 12.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 8.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $4,090,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 15.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 35,449 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

