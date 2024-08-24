BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:CII) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.33

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.33 and traded as low as $19.16. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund shares last traded at $19.16, with a volume of 79,948 shares trading hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.33.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0995 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
