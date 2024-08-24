BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE:MUJ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.42

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.42 and traded as high as $11.81. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund shares last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 27,154 shares changing hands.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,039,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after acquiring an additional 36,035 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 30.7% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 346,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 81,384 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,460,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 283,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 202,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares in the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

