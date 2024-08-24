BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE:MUJ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.42

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.42 and traded as high as $11.81. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund shares last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 27,154 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.
