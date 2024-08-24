BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Shares Bought by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MIY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,741. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.42. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $11.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.0465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

