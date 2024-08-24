Blur Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 24th. Over the last week, Blur has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. Blur has a market capitalization of $16.74 million and $46.81 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blur token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000317 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000096 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.76 or 0.00249354 BTC.

Blur Token Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. Blur’s official website is blur.io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,826,319,829.6232877 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.19716259 USD and is up 8.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $53,969,457.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

