Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Bone Biologics Co. (OTC:BBLG – Get Free Report) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 104,296 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 889,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Bone Biologics Trading Up 7.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

