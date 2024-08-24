Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,774,850,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Booking by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,850.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $4,900.00 to $4,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,068.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $62.49 on Friday, reaching $3,830.58. 223,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,801.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3,692.86. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,733.04 and a 52-week high of $4,144.32.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $37.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

About Booking

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

