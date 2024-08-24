Bowman & Co S.C. Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,336 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.7% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $10.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $375.59. 3,347,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,446,290. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $353.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HD

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.