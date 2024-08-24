Bowman & Co S.C. Sells 942 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bowman & Co S.C. cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 9.4% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,417,000 after purchasing an additional 80,459 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 441.3% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $5.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $516.60. 5,098,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,102,286. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $503.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $484.09. The company has a market cap of $468.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $519.40.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.