Brandon O’brien Sells 1,000 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $314,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,999.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brandon O’brien also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 2nd, Brandon O’brien sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.08, for a total transaction of $150,040.00.

CorVel stock traded up $6.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $314.57. The stock had a trading volume of 32,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,064. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $187.92 and a 52-week high of $321.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $281.87 and a 200 day moving average of $259.28.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $211.72 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 33.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CorVel by 1.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,925,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,631,000 after acquiring an additional 21,673 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of CorVel by 41.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,464,000 after acquiring an additional 34,155 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,974,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CorVel by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CorVel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

