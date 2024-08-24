Brian Millham Sells 4,056 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) COO Brian Millham sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total value of $1,060,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brian Millham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 24th, Brian Millham sold 969 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.63, for a total transaction of $245,767.47.

On Monday, July 22nd, Brian Millham sold 2,037 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.75, for a total transaction of $506,703.75.

On Friday, June 28th, Brian Millham sold 2,018 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $524,680.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Brian Millham sold 1,678 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total value of $406,612.96.

Salesforce Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:CRM traded up $5.33 on Friday, hitting $263.92. 4,709,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,563,299. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $255.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Salesforce from $288.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.50.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,567 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,951,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,566,055,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $207,756,000 after buying an additional 194,224 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $2,178,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

