Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) CEO Purchases $11,350.00 in Stock

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) CEO Eric B. Blashford acquired 5,000 shares of Broadwind stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $11,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,465.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Broadwind Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Broadwind stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.44. Broadwind, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Broadwind had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $36.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadwind, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Broadwind by 0.6% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,616,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Broadwind by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 24,119 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Broadwind by 12.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 329,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 35,182 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Broadwind by 33.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 195,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 49,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind in the second quarter worth approximately $495,000. 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Broadwind from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Broadwind from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

