Brokerages Set CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Target Price at $6.08

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.81.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CINT shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 target price on the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of CI&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on CI&T from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

CINT stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.81. CI&T has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $959.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.88 million. CI&T had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CI&T will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in CI&T in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its stake in shares of CI&T by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of CI&T by 245.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 65,457 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CI&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

