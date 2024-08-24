Brokerages Set H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Price Target at $61.67

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.67.

HEES has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.76 and a 200-day moving average of $51.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. H&E Equipment Services has a twelve month low of $38.06 and a twelve month high of $66.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.89.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.12). H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 55,214 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at $879,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 15.9% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 88,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 645.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 21,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 19,021 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

