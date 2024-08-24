Brokerages Set J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Target Price at $181.88

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.88.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JBHT. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $173.38 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $219.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Persio V. Lisboa purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at $587,511.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7,720.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 983,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,485,000 after buying an additional 971,124 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,299,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,722.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 545,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,600,000 after purchasing an additional 525,729 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,589,000 after buying an additional 193,684 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 282.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 173,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,740,000 after buying an additional 128,283 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.