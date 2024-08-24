Brokerages Set Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Price Target at $21.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

KRP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Friday, June 14th.

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $78,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. 25.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRP opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 8.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.07. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $14.26 and a 1-year high of $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $76.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.19 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

