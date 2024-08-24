Brokerages Set Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Price Target at $1,343.75

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,343.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTD. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,459.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,426.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,405.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1,346.21. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.13 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 590.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

