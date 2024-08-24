Brokerages Set Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Target Price at $225.88

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.88.

OLED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Universal Display from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Universal Display Stock Down 1.6 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLED. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLED stock opened at $190.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $133.67 and a twelve month high of $237.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.03 and a 200-day moving average of $182.94.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $158.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.46 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Articles

