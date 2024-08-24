BT Group (LON:BT.A) Sets New 12-Month High at $151.20

BT Group plc (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 151.20 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 135.34 ($1.76), with a volume of 18021520 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134.80 ($1.75).

BT Group Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 139.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 121.67. The firm has a market cap of £13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,509.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Simon Lowth sold 625,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.86), for a total value of £893,774.31 ($1,161,349.16). Corporate insiders own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

