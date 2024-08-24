CAB Payments (LON:CABP) Trading 6.6% Higher

CAB Payments Holdings Limited (LON:CABP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 117.40 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 116.80 ($1.52). 2,023,123 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 892,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.60 ($1.42).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CAB Payments in a research report on Friday, July 12th.
CAB Payments Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides foreign exchange (FX) and cross-border payments services to banks, fintech companies, development organizations, and governments in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers EMpower FX, an end-to-end automated payments gateway for cross-border payments; EMpower Payments, a digital platform for day-to-day exposures in FX; EMpower Connect, a bank oriented service for making hard currency payments; and EMpower Pensions, a pension payment full service platform.
