Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $44.75

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$44.75 and last traded at C$44.84, with a volume of 15595 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$45.67.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Calian Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Cormark decreased their price target on Calian Group from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Ventum Financial cut their target price on Calian Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Calian Group from C$76.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$74.13.
Get Our Latest Research Report on CGY
Calian Group Price Performance
Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$196.67 million. Calian Group had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Calian Group Ltd. will post 5.0182992 earnings per share for the current year.
Calian Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.87%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Calian Group news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.20, for a total transaction of C$224,800.00. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Calian Group Company Profile
Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Calian Group
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.