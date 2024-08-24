California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $57.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on California Resources in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.75.

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $51.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.38. California Resources has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $58.44.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.36). California Resources had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that California Resources will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.41%.

In related news, Director Christian S. Kendall acquired 20,895 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,333.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,062. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Allen Mcfarland sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $1,779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,047,565.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christian S. Kendall purchased 20,895 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,333.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,100,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $446,326,000 after purchasing an additional 344,043 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,576,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $190,328,000 after purchasing an additional 165,629 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in California Resources by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,125,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $170,900,000 after purchasing an additional 182,246 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in California Resources by 18.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,631,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after purchasing an additional 250,367 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in California Resources by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,078,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,378,000 after acquiring an additional 104,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

