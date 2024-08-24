Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $112.21 and last traded at $111.61. 218 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 13,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.52.

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.45.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, and tires, as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; electrical, hardware, home environment, paint, plumbing, and tool products; cleaning, food & drink, home décor, home essentials, home organization, kitchen, and pet care products; camping, exercise, hockey, hunting, fishing, seasonal recreation, and team sports and golf products; and backyard living, backyard fun, cycling, gardening, outdoor tools, seasonal, and toy products.

