Capital Insight Partners LLC Acquires 35 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,648,259,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $897,908,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,034,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,066,715,000 after purchasing an additional 331,797 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,754,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,239,198,000 after purchasing an additional 271,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total transaction of $1,329,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $9,819,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,930,684. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $849.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:NOW traded up $7.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $828.27. 702,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,029. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $527.24 and a one year high of $850.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $169.80 billion, a PE ratio of 88.59, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $782.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $759.29.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.