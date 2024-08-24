Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $4.25 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in ASML by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ASML traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $907.26. 1,396,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,076. The company has a market cap of $357.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $961.67 and a 200-day moving average of $955.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,147.80.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

