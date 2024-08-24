Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $7.76 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Capital Insight Partners LLC decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 1.5% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.70.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total value of $111,542.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,968.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total transaction of $111,542.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,968.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,309 shares of company stock valued at $6,642,470 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ISRG traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $486.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,912. The stock has a market cap of $172.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.82, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.09. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $493.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

