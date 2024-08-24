Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $903,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.11.

Zoetis stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,611. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.08. The company has a market capitalization of $81.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

